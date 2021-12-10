Ycash Price Hits $0.42 on Top Exchanges (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar. Ycash has a market cap of $4.99 million and $33,505.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000886 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.42 or 0.00350831 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00098307 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.70 or 0.00140606 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000129 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002848 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,880,212 coins. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

