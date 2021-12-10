Yellow Road (ROAD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $155,924.00

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Yellow Road coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001399 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar. Yellow Road has a market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $155,924.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00054571 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.40 or 0.08286127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00084423 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,684.00 or 0.99691070 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00056825 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Yellow Road Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,646,530 coins and its circulating supply is 2,744,975 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling Yellow Road

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yellow Road should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yellow Road using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

