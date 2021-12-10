YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.4% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 125.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,173.80.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,483.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,433.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,423.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

