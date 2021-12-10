Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $882.17

Shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 882.17 ($11.70) and traded as low as GBX 790 ($10.48). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 799 ($10.60), with a volume of 8,672 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £467.23 million and a PE ratio of 532.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 850.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 882.17.

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.