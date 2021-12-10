Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) to post $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. CarGurus reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CARG shares. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.70.

CARG traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,548. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average of $30.85. CarGurus has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $39.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.78.

In related news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $876,584.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $28,779.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 785,152 shares of company stock worth $27,509,859. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 356,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,138,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,169,000 after acquiring an additional 102,883 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in CarGurus by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CarGurus by 275.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 14,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

