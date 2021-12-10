Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) to report earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chimerix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Chimerix posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chimerix will report full-year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chimerix.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 4,762.96% and a negative return on equity of 58.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

CMRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Chimerix from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.54.

Shares of Chimerix stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,169. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $6.78. Chimerix has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $522.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $28,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Chimerix by 207.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 68,400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Chimerix in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Chimerix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Chimerix by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

