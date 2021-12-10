Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to announce $1.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.37 billion. Edwards Lifesciences reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year sales of $5.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.68.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $3,636,486.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,051 shares of company stock worth $14,861,122. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 290,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,135,000 after buying an additional 26,451 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $120.34 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.22. The company has a market capitalization of $75.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

