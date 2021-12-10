Zacks: Analysts Anticipate F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to Announce $2.78 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.78 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.74 and the highest is $2.82. F5 Networks reported earnings per share of $2.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year earnings of $11.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $11.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.65 to $13.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

FFIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.47.

NASDAQ FFIV traded up $2.50 on Friday, reaching $229.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,437. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $168.47 and a twelve month high of $239.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.64.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 7,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total value of $1,758,726.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total value of $33,784.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,778 shares of company stock worth $8,953,222 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,441 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $635,587,000 after acquiring an additional 17,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,910,522 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $543,278,000 after acquiring an additional 64,773 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 9.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,008,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $399,271,000 after acquiring an additional 177,614 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $220,276,000 after acquiring an additional 37,731 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $221,432,000 after acquiring an additional 29,479 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

