Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.17 Billion

Brokerages expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to announce $21.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Humana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.68 billion and the highest is $21.75 billion. Humana reported sales of $19.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year sales of $83.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.69 billion to $83.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $92.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $89.90 billion to $96.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.51.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Humana by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HUM opened at $452.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $370.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $437.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $430.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

