Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to report $71.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.80 million and the highest is $73.19 million. Retail Opportunity Investments reported sales of $72.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year sales of $281.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $278.55 million to $284.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $294.71 million, with estimates ranging from $288.94 million to $300.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $18.60 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average of $17.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 18,904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,182,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,861,000 after purchasing an additional 107,959 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 281,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 13,684 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,230,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

