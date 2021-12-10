Zacks: Analysts Anticipate S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will post sales of $13.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.00 million. S&W Seed posted sales of $15.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full-year sales of $83.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.50 million to $83.53 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $92.50 million, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $95.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.98%. The company had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SANW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,979,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,084,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 56,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 78,300 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 474,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 431,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SANW opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.34. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $115.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

