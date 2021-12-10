Zacks: Analysts Anticipate UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Will Announce Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) will announce $2.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UniFirst’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.20 and the lowest is $2.10. UniFirst posted earnings per share of $2.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year earnings of $7.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.61 to $7.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.32 to $8.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $465.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Shares of UniFirst stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $204.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,781. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $189.84 and a 1 year high of $258.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 15.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 192.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 29,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

