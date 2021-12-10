Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Will Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to announce ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.13). Wayfair posted earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 144.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to $4.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on W. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Wayfair from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Argus lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.58.

W stock traded down $16.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,018. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.99. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $218.96 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.94 and a beta of 2.93.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.92, for a total value of $538,332.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,096,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $170,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,345 shares of company stock worth $26,183,659. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Wayfair by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 900.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Wayfair by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 9.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,979,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,672,000 after acquiring an additional 163,178 shares during the period. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at about $200,126,000. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

