Zacks: Analysts Expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.26 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) will post sales of $17.26 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.97 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $17.51 billion. Citigroup reported sales of $16.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year sales of $71.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.92 billion to $71.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $71.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.44 billion to $74.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Citigroup’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.62.

Shares of C stock opened at $62.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $125.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.36. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $80.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in C. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth $2,569,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.1% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 43,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 242.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 25.2% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

