Zacks: Analysts Expect CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts forecast that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s earnings. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 364.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.48 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The asset manager reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative net margin of 12.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

In other CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust news, CEO David J. Schulte sold 50,822 shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $1,234,974.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rebecca M. Sandring sold 8,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $217,169.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 637.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 68,538 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 32,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.92. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.90%.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

