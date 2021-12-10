Zacks: Analysts Expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $692.34 Million

Analysts expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to announce $692.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for DexCom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $687.60 million and the highest is $697.50 million. DexCom reported sales of $568.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year sales of $2.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.44.

In other news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total transaction of $3,866,031.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $3,243,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,340 shares of company stock valued at $16,914,846. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 99.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth $214,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth $448,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 10.8% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 679 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 31.3% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXCM opened at $560.15 on Friday. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $318.45 and a fifty-two week high of $659.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $582.75 and a 200-day moving average of $510.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a PE ratio of 107.10 and a beta of 0.80.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

