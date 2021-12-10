Zacks: Analysts Expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) to Post $0.16 EPS

Brokerages predict that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Dynatrace posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Summit Insights upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.55.

NYSE DT traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $61.75. 1,710,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,027. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.46. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $304,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $3,907,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,275 shares of company stock valued at $14,412,811. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 8.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 57,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 21,596 shares during the period. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 357,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,854,000 after purchasing an additional 113,613 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

