Zacks: Analysts Expect Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Will Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.06. Investors Real Estate Trust posted earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full-year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $3.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Investors Real Estate Trust.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 0.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Investors Real Estate Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.38.

Shares of NYSE CSR opened at $108.75 on Friday. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $111.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.47 and a 200-day moving average of $92.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -388.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,028.53%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $509,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 859.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 19,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.