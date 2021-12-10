Zacks: Analysts Expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to post sales of $100.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100.20 million to $100.95 million. SPS Commerce reported sales of $83.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year sales of $383.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $382.70 million to $383.47 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $443.35 million, with estimates ranging from $440.10 million to $448.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPSC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $135,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,205 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,451. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 9,672.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $137.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 111.03 and a beta of 0.73. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $91.05 and a 52-week high of $174.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.25.

SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

