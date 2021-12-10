Zacks: Analysts Expect Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) will announce $1.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37 billion. Telephone and Data Systems posted sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full year sales of $5.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of TDS opened at $19.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.06. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.31%.

In other news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $183,762.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,908,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,223,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,064 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 31,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 133,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 22,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

