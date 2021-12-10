Zacks: Analysts Expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Will Announce Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Middleby’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.20 and the lowest is $1.90. Middleby posted earnings of $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Middleby will report full-year earnings of $7.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.72 to $8.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $10.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Middleby.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.75.

MIDD traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.48. The stock had a trading volume of 469,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83. Middleby has a twelve month low of $123.93 and a twelve month high of $196.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.90.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,165 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $201,649.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 410.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 190.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 300.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

