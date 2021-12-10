Zacks: Analysts Expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to Post $3.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will announce earnings per share of $3.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.42. Waters reported earnings of $3.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year earnings of $11.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.96 to $11.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $11.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The company had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share.

Shares of WAT traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $340.41. 8,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,485. Waters has a one year low of $238.63 and a one year high of $428.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $347.66 and a 200 day moving average of $364.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Waters by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

