Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $891.50 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will announce sales of $891.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $892.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $891.00 million. Acuity Brands reported sales of $792.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year sales of $3.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AYI shares. Cowen increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.27.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $199.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.23. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $224.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.19%.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Homrich & Berg increased its position in Acuity Brands by 4.2% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Acuity Brands by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,772,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Acuity Brands by 128.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 30.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 25.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

