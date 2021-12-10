Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $446.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to post $446.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $445.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $446.50 million. Air Transport Services Group reported sales of $399.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Air Transport Services Group.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $465.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.37 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

ATSG stock opened at $27.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.51. Air Transport Services Group has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, insider David R. Soaper acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.96 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATSG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 101,141 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Amazon com Inc lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,567.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amazon com Inc now owns 14,428,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,562,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Transport Services Group (ATSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.