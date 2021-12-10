Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.03 Million

Brokerages expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) to report $40.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.05 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted sales of $57.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full year sales of $180.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $179.70 million to $180.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $238.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $41.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASPS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on Altisource Portfolio Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of ASPS opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.62. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $14.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 35,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares during the period. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.