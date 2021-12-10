Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Ashland Global reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $6.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ashland Global.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,907,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,925,000 after acquiring an additional 127,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,631,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,729,000 after acquiring an additional 79,149 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,798,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,509,000 after acquiring an additional 330,946 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,892,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,113,000 after acquiring an additional 19,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 12.2% during the third quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,468,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,960,000 after buying an additional 267,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASH traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.02. 351,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.21. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $74.42 and a 12-month high of $110.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashland Global (ASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.