Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.76 Billion

Analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to announce $4.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.70 billion and the highest is $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and posted sales of $5.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full-year sales of $19.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.36 billion to $19.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.31 billion to $20.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.78.

NYSE:BDX opened at $245.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.84 and its 200 day moving average is $246.94. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.47%.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

