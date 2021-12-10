Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $277.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) will post $277.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $260.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $288.15 million. Duke Realty posted sales of $248.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

DRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Truist lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRE. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 70,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Duke Realty by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $61.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.92. Duke Realty has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $62.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.09%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

