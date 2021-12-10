Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.10 Million

Analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) will report sales of $93.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.70 million and the lowest is $91.70 million. Fastly posted sales of $82.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year sales of $349.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $348.40 million to $353.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $412.65 million, with estimates ranging from $397.50 million to $422.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. The business had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

FSLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $41.12 on Friday. Fastly has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $122.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $226,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 17,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $851,968.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,407 shares of company stock worth $3,470,813. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 15.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 25.8% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Fastly by 1,808.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

