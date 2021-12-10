Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $243.25 Million

Analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to post $243.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $231.08 million and the highest is $261.29 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted sales of $219.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $931.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $906.01 million to $956.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $997.73 million, with estimates ranging from $959.84 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth about $46,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $129.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $81.85 and a 52-week high of $135.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.25%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

