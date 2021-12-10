Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $245.08 Million

Brokerages expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to report $245.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $245.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $245.41 million. MaxLinear posted sales of $194.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year sales of $889.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $889.50 million to $889.91 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $990.41 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

MXL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $681,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,333 shares of company stock worth $3,539,742 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in MaxLinear by 34.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MXL opened at $71.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $30.18 and a twelve month high of $74.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -475.30, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.97.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

