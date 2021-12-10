Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.70 Million

Equities analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) will post sales of $47.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.56 million. Puma Biotechnology posted sales of $52.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year sales of $245.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $244.36 million to $246.64 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $229.63 million, with estimates ranging from $227.45 million to $231.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.78). Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 19.29% and a negative return on equity of 665.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Puma Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

PBYI stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Puma Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 73.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,230 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 162.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 32,612 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 4.4% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 447,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 19,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 4.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

