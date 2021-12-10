Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to Post $4.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) will announce earnings of $4.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.25 and the highest is $4.39. UnitedHealth Group posted earnings of $2.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year earnings of $18.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.79 to $18.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $21.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.20 to $22.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for UnitedHealth Group.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.82.

NYSE UNH traded up $4.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $478.23. 2,572,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,983,743. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $478.48. The firm has a market cap of $450.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,723,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,874,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,551,633,000 after buying an additional 81,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Article: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.