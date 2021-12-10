Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.73 Billion

Equities analysts expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to announce sales of $2.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.75 billion. Amphenol reported sales of $2.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year sales of $10.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.57 billion to $10.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.91 billion to $11.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.05.

In related news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 534.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $83.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $58.58 and a 12-month high of $86.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

