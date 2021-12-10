Zacks: Brokerages Expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.24 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to announce $2.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.43 billion. Celanese reported sales of $1.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year sales of $8.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.69 billion to $9.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on CE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.33.

In other news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,561,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,181,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,126,000 after acquiring an additional 582,168 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Celanese by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,800,000 after purchasing an additional 477,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Celanese by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,642,000 after purchasing an additional 363,633 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 472,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,247,000 after purchasing an additional 279,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Celanese stock opened at $158.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Celanese has a 12-month low of $115.42 and a 12-month high of $174.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

