Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) to Post $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) will report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands’ earnings. Cornerstone Building Brands posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 900%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.73 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cornerstone Building Brands.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 11.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNR shares. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Cornerstone Building Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of CNR traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,554. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average of $16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.99. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $19.73.

In related news, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $815,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,713,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNR. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 98,186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,810,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,159 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,573,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 1,831.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,527,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,391 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 280.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,349,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,538,000 after acquiring an additional 994,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 645.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 989,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,993,000 after purchasing an additional 856,964 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

