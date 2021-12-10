Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) to post $55.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.50 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks will report full-year sales of $220.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $218.80 million to $223.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $272.57 million, with estimates ranging from $244.00 million to $298.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ginkgo Bioworks.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $77.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.00 million.

Several research firms recently commented on DNA. HSBC assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $14.50 target price on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a current ratio of 20.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $15.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $176,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $956,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $1,518,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $193,000.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.