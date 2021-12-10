Zacks: Brokerages Expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) will announce $1.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the lowest is $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks reported sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year sales of $5.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.00.

NYSE PANW opened at $527.53 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $300.00 and a 52-week high of $559.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $511.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $441.94. The firm has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.10 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.57, for a total transaction of $719,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total transaction of $6,087,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,375 shares of company stock worth $30,707,429. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $419,581,000 after purchasing an additional 51,760 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,345,000 after purchasing an additional 94,900 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 753,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $279,734,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 737,896 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $273,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 673,982 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $322,837,000 after purchasing an additional 138,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

