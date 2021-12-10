Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to Announce -$1.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.39) and the highest is ($0.64). Sarepta Therapeutics reported earnings of ($2.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.29) to ($4.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.10) to ($0.56). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. The business had revenue of $189.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.13 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.35% and a negative net margin of 75.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.50) EPS.

SRPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

Shares of SRPT traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.32. 3,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,350. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.98. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $65.30 and a twelve month high of $181.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac purchased 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.33 per share, with a total value of $299,867.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,026 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.94 per share, with a total value of $2,000,578.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 38,194 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

