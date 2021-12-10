Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.05. Sempra Energy posted earnings per share of $1.90 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full year earnings of $8.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $8.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.38 to $8.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Sempra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 231.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SRE traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $126.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,307,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,704. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The stock has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 120.88%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

