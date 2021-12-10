Zacks: Brokerages Expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to Announce $4.82 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) will announce $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported earnings per share of $7.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year earnings of $23.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.37 to $23.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $21.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.95 to $21.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.63 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.89.

Shares of TMO traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $640.53. The company had a trading volume of 16,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,528. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $615.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $556.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $666.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

