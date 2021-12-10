Zacks Investment Research Weighs in on Ensysce Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ENSC)

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENSC) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Ensysce Biosciences in a report released on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research analyst B. Sorensen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the year. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Ensysce Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Ensysce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

OTCMKTS:ENSC opened at $4.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15. Ensysce Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $23.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENSC. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ensysce Biosciences in the third quarter worth $166,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ensysce Biosciences during the third quarter worth $43,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ensysce Biosciences during the third quarter worth $115,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ensysce Biosciences during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ensysce Biosciences during the third quarter worth $38,000.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing various prescription drugs. The company is developing tamper-proof opioids using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platforms. Its products treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse.

