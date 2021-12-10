Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €107.29 ($120.56).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($134.83) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($103.37) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($107.87) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

ZAL opened at €77.70 ($87.30) on Friday. Zalando has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($56.02). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €78.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €89.64.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

