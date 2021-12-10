ZClassic Achieves Market Cap of $1.31 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 10th. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $77,880.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.07 or 0.00333502 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.75 or 0.00139070 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00093254 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002468 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

