Zealium 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $21.00 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 10th. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Zealium has a market capitalization of $19,665.69 and $21.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zealium has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zealium alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00012554 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000044 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00064418 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About Zealium

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,917,415 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,415 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.