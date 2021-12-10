Zealium Trading Down 14.1% Over Last 7 Days (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zealium has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. Zealium has a market capitalization of $20,034.41 and $13.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zealium alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00012748 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000044 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00067496 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,917,415 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,415 coins. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.