Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $597.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $560.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $548.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 1.56. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $363.00 and a 12-month high of $614.09.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $588.43.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total transaction of $550,622.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total transaction of $471,584.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $8,016,387. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

