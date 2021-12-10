Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 439,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,880 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.82% of Zebra Technologies worth $226,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 153.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $597.74 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $363.00 and a twelve month high of $614.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $560.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $548.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 1.56.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total value of $6,038,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total value of $910,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $8,016,387 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.43.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.