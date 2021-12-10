Zenswap Network Token Trading 23.5% Lower Over Last Week (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded 34.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. In the last week, Zenswap Network Token has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar. One Zenswap Network Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zenswap Network Token has a market cap of $19,409.51 and approximately $8.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zenswap Network Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00040200 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.14 or 0.00211256 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Coin Profile

Zenswap Network Token (CRYPTO:ZNT) is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Zenswap Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenswap Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenswap Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zenswap Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenswap Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.