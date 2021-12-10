Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Given New $89.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ZNTL. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $71.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.80. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $34.48 and a 1 year high of $87.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.23.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. As a group, research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $556,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,799 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $1,777,577.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,057 shares of company stock worth $11,930,419. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

